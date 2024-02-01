53°
Thibodaux man taken into custody following homicide Friday morning

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Friday, November 24 2017 Nov 24, 2017 November 24, 2017 4:09 PM November 24, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

THIBODAUX- Police are investigating a homicide that took place Friday morning on Midland Drive.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, Kai D. Williams was taken into custody after officers responded to a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 1700 block of Midland Dr.

Authorities say the unidentified victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Williams was also attempting to burn the body, police said.

The victim was transported Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for treatment then transferred to University Hospital in New Orleans where she succumbed to her injury.

Detectives were called to the scene for evidentiary purposes. 

"This is an unfortunate tragedy," said Chief Bryan Zeringue. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families."

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

