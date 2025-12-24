60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Christmas Eve Commute

Wednesday, December 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is out of service due to fog

6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Plank Rd at Blount Rd; CLEARED

