Latest Weather Blog
Thibodaux man killed in head-on collision early Monday in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A 40-year-old Thibodaux man was killed early Monday morning in a head-on collision crash.
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated the deadly crash that took the life of John Julien on LA 3127 near Mary Plantation Road around 6 a.m. in St. Charles Parish.
Officials say Julien was traveling south on LA 3127 in a Dodge Ram pickup when his vehicle crossed into the north lane of travel, striking a 2016 Freightliner Tractor Trailer. Debris from the crash also struck a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south.
Investigators are unsure why the Dodge pickup crossed into the northbound lane at this time, but say both other drivers were wearing a seatbelt and treated for minor injuries.
Julien suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, though authorities say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology reports are pending.
This is an ongoing investigation.
