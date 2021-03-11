The warm up continues, Rain on the way by the end of the weekend

Partly cloudy and low 80s again today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After starting off near 60 degrees this morning, most areas will hit the low 80s today. Similar to yesterday, skies will be partly cloudy and rain chances are very low. It will be less windy today and temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will be a near repeat of Thursday. Temperatures will start out near 60 degrees and top out near 80 degrees. Rain chances remain very low. Our next chance to see showers and storms will come along a slow-moving cold front on Sunday and Monday. Now that we have had a southerly breeze for almost a week, the Gulf moisture is building up. The cold front will not be very strong, but it will be enough to spark up some shower activity. Since it will be moving slow, the rainy conditions will linger into Monday too. Neither day will be a total washout. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

This weekend we spring forward and turn the clocks ahead one hour at 2 am on Sunday. Here are a few reminders:

