Melissa makes a historic landfall among the most powerful hurricanes

Hurricane Melissa made landfall around 12 p.m. CDT near New Hope, Jamaica, as a powerful Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 185 mph with gusts topping 220 mph. This ties with the 1935 “Labor Day” hurricane for the strongest landfall on record in the Atlantic — both by wind speed and minimum central pressure. Catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and storm surge were occurring all over the island.

The strongest winds are occurring in the eyewall, or very close to the center of circulation. Total structural failure is likely near Melissa’s path, especially in higher elevations where winds might be 30% stronger on the windward sides of hills and mountains. Winds taper farther from the storm’s center, but hurricane-force winds still extend up to 30 miles from the center. The entire island will experience tropical storm-force winds.

While the landfall location does spare eastern Jamaica from the strongest winds, it does not spare it from impacts. Heavy rain on the order of 15-30” or more will cause numerous instances of flash flooding and landslides. Storm surge is also an issue, with peak heights of 9 to 13 feet above ground level near and to the east of where Melissa made landfall. Large and destructive waves will accompany such a surge. On the northwest coast of Jamaica, near Montego Bay, 2 to 4 feet of surge is possible.

Melissa will pull away from Jamaica later on Tuesday, but will also be on a collision course for eastern Cuba and the Bahamas. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for those areas.

