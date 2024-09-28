The Tigers host the South Alabama Jaguars for a Saturday night matchup in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are set to face the South Alabama Jaguars in Death Valley on Saturday night. The Tigers are 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in SEC Play. The Jaguars are 2-2 on the year and 1-0 in the Sun Belt.

LSU prevailed over UCLA last week after holding the Bruins scoreless in the second half. The Tigers will be without star linebacker Harold Perkins after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the UCLA matchup.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has had the Tigers' offense rolling through the first four weeks. He has completed roughly 70% of his passes and has gone 112-of-160 for 1,243 yards passing with 13 TDs.

The LSU defense continues to generate pressure on the opposing quarterback, led by defensive ends Bradyn Swinson and Saivion Jones. Swinson earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after tallying five tackles, a forced fumble, and a pair of sacks. Jones recorded four tackles, 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

South Alabama is coming off an underdog victory last week, as the Jaguars defeated Appalachian State 48-14. South Alabama's offense is red-hot, scoring a combined 135 points in their previous two games.

LSU and South Alabama kick off at 6:45 P.M. Saturday. The game will air on the SEC Network.