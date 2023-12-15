59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Shed holding 'largest garage sale you've ever seen' ahead of permanent closing

10 hours 53 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2023 Dec 15, 2023 December 15, 2023 11:00 AM December 15, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A BBQ restaurant that opened last year on Burbank Drive is closing, and to clear out its building, management is hosting a garage sale.

The restaurant's final day of business will be Saturday with its doors closing permanently that night, but to get rid of the rest of the furniture, they'll be open the next day selling almost everything. 

From noon until 4 p.m., the restaurant will be putting up TVs, projectors, tables, chairs, and most everything else up for sale.

Owner Francesco Ciccone told WBRZ News 2 that he and his wife are looking for a break from the long hours involved with operating the restaurant, but they hope to have news about crawfish boils that may be scheduled for the spring.

Trending News

The Shed's building will be put up for sale following its closure.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days