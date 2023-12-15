The Shed holding 'largest garage sale you've ever seen' ahead of permanent closing

BATON ROUGE - A BBQ restaurant that opened last year on Burbank Drive is closing, and to clear out its building, management is hosting a garage sale.

The restaurant's final day of business will be Saturday with its doors closing permanently that night, but to get rid of the rest of the furniture, they'll be open the next day selling almost everything.

From noon until 4 p.m., the restaurant will be putting up TVs, projectors, tables, chairs, and most everything else up for sale.

Owner Francesco Ciccone told WBRZ News 2 that he and his wife are looking for a break from the long hours involved with operating the restaurant, but they hope to have news about crawfish boils that may be scheduled for the spring.

The Shed's building will be put up for sale following its closure.