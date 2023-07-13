The Queen casino sets opening date in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Queen Baton Rouge is set to open in a little over a month, completing the casino's $85 million transformation and moving the business onto dry land.

Formerly the Hollywood Casino, the new venue will be unveiled to the public Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. Located along the Mississippi River near downtown, The Queen touts itself as a "dining and entertainment destination" with a footprint of more than 100,000 square feet.

The casino will also host several food options — including a new fried chicken restaurant from Shaquille O'Neal — and a sportsbook in partnership with DraftKings.

“We are thrilled to debut what will be an unmatched gaming and entertainment destination in Louisiana for sports wagering, gaming, entertainment and dining,” said Terry Downey, President and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment. “The Queen Baton Rouge ushers in a new era not just for this historic property, but for gaming and entertainment throughout the region, and we are thrilled to open our doors for our neighbors in the Baton Rouge community and the surrounding area.”

The Queen Baton Rouge’s offerings will include:

Casino – With more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor gaming space, The Queen Baton Rouge will offer 731 gaming machines and 18 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette and pai gow poker; as well as numerous electronic table options. A dedicated smoking patio, LIT Casino & Bar, will serve craft cocktails, beer and wine in a lively atmosphere with 150 gaming positions.



Sportsbook – Developed in partnership with sports wagering leader, DraftKings, the DraftKings Sportsbook will offer a state-of-the-art gaming destination with contemporary design, a full bar and the latest sports wagering technology via 20 kiosks and four betting windows. Lounge-style seating, a 28-foot video wall and oversized high-definition TVs will provide optimal viewing for sports fans.



Dining – Guests will enjoy a variety of food and beverage options, from the full-service original concept to three quick-service restaurants.

-Open for lunch and dinner, 1717 will specialize in rustic American cuisine with a twist. The restaurant’s bar will provide a social setting for guests as well as nearly 40 high-definition TVs to watch the latest sporting events.

-The Loft at 1717 will provide indoor space and an outdoor patio for sunset social hour, additional dining and private parties overlooking the Mississippi River.

-Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken will serve its signature crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders packed with BIG flavor, as well as classic fan favorites like boozy milkshakes, popcorn chicken and Lucille’s Mac N’ Cheese, for guests to enjoy while overlooking the Mississippi River.

-3 Woks Noodle Bar will serve a variety of authentic pan-Asian dishes.

-Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge, just steps from the casino floor, will offer a selection of traditional brews, modern teas, items for breakfast, lunch and more.

Entertainment – Guests will enjoy live music and other performances on the stage in 1717.

Meetings – More than 6,000 square feet of flexible event space will be available across three multi-purpose rooms capable of accommodating more than 500 guests for corporate gatherings, weddings, private parties and more. Guests hosting events will have an array of food and beverage menus to meet the needs of any gathering.

Parking – A redesigned parking lot with wider parking spaces and additional lighting will provide closer access to the main entrance. The main entrance, which features valet parking, will be framed by a stunning porte cochere.

The Queen Baton Rouge is part of The Queen Casino & Entertainment’s expanding gaming portfolio that includes DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois; Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa; and nearby Belle of Baton Rouge. For more information about The Queen Casino & Entertainment’s properties, visit the website at www.thequeengaming.com.