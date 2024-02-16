59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The Pledge of Allegiance: Delmont Dedicated Pre-K/K Center

7 years 11 months 6 days ago Friday, March 11 2016 Mar 11, 2016 March 11, 2016 11:08 AM March 11, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Strahan

BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Kindergarten class at Delmont Dedicated Pre-K/K Center.

Trending News

Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days