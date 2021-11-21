66°
The Pledge of Allegiance: A.C. Lewis YMCA Summer Camp
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 11-15 year old boys at A.C. Lewis YMCA Summer Camp.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's summer camp is featured!
