The Oscars will move to YouTube in 2029, leaving longtime home of ABC

24 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, December 17 2025 Dec 17, 2025 December 17, 2025 12:05 PM December 17, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a seismic shift for one of television’s marquee events, the Academy Awards will depart ABC and begin streaming on YouTube beginning in 2029, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

ABC will continue to broadcast the annual ceremony through 2028. That year will mark the 100th Oscars.

But starting in 2029, YouTube will retain global rights to stream the Oscars through 2033.

