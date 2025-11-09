The LHSAA has released their playoff brackets. Many area teams are playing in the post season

BATON ROUGE - The regular season is over and the LHSAA has released their playoff brackets for the high school football playoffs. Many area teams are starting their road to the Superdome.

Here's a look at where Baton Rouge area teams fell heading into the post season:



Division I non-select

No. 25 Prairieville (5-5) at No. 8 Southside (8-2) No. 28 Dutchtown (5-4) at No. 5 Central-B.R. (8-2) No. 21 West Ouachita (6-4) at No. 12 East Ascension (7-3) No. 20 Salmen (6-4) at No. 13 Zachary (6-3)

No. 4 Denham Springs (8-2), bye No. 19 St. Amant (7-3) at No. 14 Ouachita Parish (6-4)