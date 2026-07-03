LSU baseball adds Angel Laya out of transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - Jay Johnson has added yet another outfielder from the transfer portal. Oregon Ducks freshman Angel Laya announced his commitment to LSU after a freshman All-American season.

Laya's first season in college baseball was a good one. He hit .296 with 14 home runs and was sixth on the Ducks roster in walks.

With LSU most likely losing all three of Chris Stanfield, Derek Curiel and Jake Brown, there were a few holes in the outfield when the Tigers finished their season. Coach Johnson has seemingly filled them with the additions of not only Laya, but former Notre Dame outfielder Bino Watters and Tulane's Jason Wachs.

William Patrick, who started in right field after Jake Brown's hand injury, is set to return to the team in 2027 as well.