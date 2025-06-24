The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start

BATON ROUGE - Baseball season isn't completely over in the capitol city. The Baton Rouge Rougarou are only heating up.

The team, apart of the Texas Collegiate League (TCL), is on a 12 game winning streak with an overall 15-2 record so far this season.

This league allows college baseball players to continue working on their skills in real game environments, in hopes of bettering their chances at a professional baseball career.

The Rougarou started playing ball in 2019 and their first-year head coach, Stephen Klein, says this is their best start ever.

The Rougarou have a chance to clinch a hosting spot for the TCL playoffs with a win this week.

Fans can go to Rougarou games through the end of July at Pete Goldsby Field.

There are deals on food, drinks and alcohol at most games, and there is a firework show for every Friday home game.

The Rougarou are at home Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. All games are at 7:00 p.m.