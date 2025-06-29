The Basin holds benefit concert to raise money for family of injured BRPD motorcycle officer

BATON ROUGE -- Earlier this month, Baton Rouge Police Officer Sgt. Caleb Eisworth was struck by a pickup truck on Joor Road. While in the hospital, various fundraisers have been held throughout the community to support him and his family during this difficult time.

Another was held Saturday evening at The Basin in downtown Baton Rouge with this fundraiser being a benefit concert.

"We've done stuff like this in the past and what happened to Caleb was an awful situation, and Mark called me and said we should do something, and it kind of just blossomed real quick and the whole town got behind it," The Basin owner Brian Ott said.

Organizers and those attending the event say they want to support the people who protect their community.

"I'm happy to be here today to support Caleb and Darla Eisworth. It's terrible what happened to him. We're just here to support them in any way that we can and we appreciate this event," concertgoer Chris Chapple said.

Concertgoers had to pay $10 to get in. The Basin says that all proceeds will go directly to the Eisworth family.

"This family, this was a horrible thing that happened and they certainly need all the help they can get under the current circumstances. We're just pleased that we can be a part of it and hopefully help them out a little bit," MF Entertainment of BR owner Mark Ferguson said.

While at the event, people could also buy a raffle ticket for $10. They would be entered into the raffle for a chance to win things like bottles of bourbon or gift cards. There was also a silent auction going on with a grand prize of multiple tickets to "Boots on the Bayou", a country concert in Gonzales on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

For people who didn't attend the concert, organizers say there are still ways for them to donate.

"Some of the larger companies and businesses in town that are donating, we've set up with a company called Behind the Line. They can contact them and make donations through them," Ferguson said.

Multiple bands and music groups performed Saturday night. Some of the bands said that the concert was especially meaningful.

"It means the world because when you play music all over the place, it's things like this that really, these are the things you remember. You can play a million gigs and get paid a lot of money, but this is the stuff that really means something, that you can lend your hand," performer Rae Dickerson said.