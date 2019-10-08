83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

That's nuts! Rare white squirrel spotted in Walker

1 hour 56 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 October 08, 2019 4:08 PM October 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Some residents in a Livingston Parish neighborhood spotted an unusual visitor  Tuesday morning.

Photos sent in by a WBRZ viewer show what appears to be a white squirrel sitting comfortably in a tree. The unusually colored animal was spotted outside a home on Lod Stafford Road near Weiss Road. 

White squirrels are often identified as either "white morph" or albino variants of the eastern grey squirrel, according to untamedscience.com. The difference between the two can usually be found in the eyes, which are red in albino squirrels.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days