Texas officially introduces Jim Schlossnagle as new baseball coach
AUSTIN, TX - The Texas Longhorns hired a new head coach and sent shockwaves though the college baseball world as the trickle down affect has sent clubs scanning the transfer portal for new talent.
Jim Schlossnagle left Texas A&M to take over the Longhorns and a number of Aggie players jumped into the portal to test their options elsewhere.
The LSU Tigers may benefit from the influx of new players in the portal as Jay Johnson is looking to reload his roster to make a return trip to Omaha in 2025.
