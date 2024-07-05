93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas man arrested for operating drug lab out of Tangipahoa

2 hours 12 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2024 Jul 5, 2024 July 05, 2024 12:06 PM July 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TANGIPAHOA - A man on probation out of Texas was arrested during a routine compliance check at his residence in Tangipahoa Parish. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting a compliance check at 25-year-old Shawn Gray's residence early Wednesday morning. Upon deputies' arrival, they discovered multiple drugs and clandestine lab equipment. 

Gray, of Beaumont, Texas, was living in the village of Tangipahoa while serving probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading police. 

Deputies seized 1.5 pounds of marijuana, multiple THC cartridges, cocaine, two weapons, and around $10,000 in fake currency. 

Trending News

Gray was arrested for multiple drug- and firearm-related charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days