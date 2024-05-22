Texas headstone maker accused of fraud arrested in Baton Rouge after two months on the run

BATON ROUGE-- A Texas headstone maker accused of stealing from dozens of customers was arrested in Baton Rouge by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

Rio Grande City District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez says Noie Hesbrook III stole thousands of dollars from at least 90 customers, including 23 older people.

KRGV reported in February that Hesbrook promised these customers he would create and install headstones, but then stopped returning calls after customers gave him money.

Hesbrook was arrested in February and bonded out. He failed to appear before the 381st District Court for his March 27 arraignment. Authorities say he evaded capture for two months before his arrest Wednesday. It's unclear how long he has been in Baton Rouge.

Ramirez says the Rio Grande Police Department, the U.S. Marshals of the Middle District of Louisiana, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force and the Starr County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the investigation.

Hesbrook was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison as he awaits transfer to Texas. He faces charges of Theft in the 1st degree.

He is being held without bond.