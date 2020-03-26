Texas governor issues order for individuals flying in from New Orleans

AUSTIN, Tx. - Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, has issued an executive order at a press conference on Thursday that requires anyone flying in from New Orleans to be quarantined for 14 days while they stay in Texas.

According to WWL-TV, anyone flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans will have to perform a 14 day quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The quarantine will be executed by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Gov. Abbott said that individuals flying from these specific destinations will have to fill out a form by the Texas Department of Public Safety that will designate where the individual will quarantine.

DPS troopers will visit the individuals to verify that they are following the executive order. Anyone who does not comply with this order will be subject up to a $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail or both.