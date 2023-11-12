Texas A&M to fire Jimbo Fisher, Fisher set to receive over $75 million buyout

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M plans to fire football Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, which would give him over $75M from his contract being bought out, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Fisher, who once served as offensive coordinator on Nick Saban's staff at LSU, won a national championship at Florida State before Texas A&M hired him in 2018.

Fisher received a 10-year contract with $95 million guaranteed three years into his tenure with Texas A&M in 2021, in part due to Texas A&M's concern about Fisher leaving for LSU at the time, according to ESPN.

Fisher finished with a record for 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M. Associate Head Coach Elijah Robinson is expected to serve as the interim coach to replace Fisher for the season.

LSU is set to play Texas A&M on November 25 at Tiger Stadium, with a kickoff time not yet determined.