East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials release statement regarding reported fights at graduations

BATON ROUGE — Officials from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a statement on Monday regarding reported fights that broke out at two high school graduations.

The fights reportedly occurred at the graduation ceremonies for Istrouma and Scotlandville Magnet high schools on Monday, both of which were held at Southern University.

"We are disappointed by incidents of inappropriate behavior that occurred during graduation ceremonies today. Such actions take away from the significance of this important occasion and distract from the achievements of the students being honored," the statement read.

Officials say they remain committed to ensuring the graduation ceremonies reflect the dignity and celebration the students deserve.

"Graduation is one of the most meaningful milestones in a student's life, a moment that reflects years of hard work, perseverance, and support from families, educators, and loved ones. It should be a time of celebration, pride, and respect for every graduate walking across the stage."