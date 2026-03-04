72°
Terrebonne deputies looking for suspects in attempted murder investigation, including one from Baton Rouge

Wednesday, March 04 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAY — Deputies in Terrebonne Parish are searching for four people, including a Baton Rouge man, wanted in connection with an attempted murder.

Dwayne Gaint Jr., 24, from Baton Rouge, is wanted on attempted first-degree murder charges following a Feb. 8 shooting in Gray, Louisiana.

Two others, New Iberia 25-year-old Torie Lewis and Thibodaux 24-year-old Travon Lewis, are also wanted on attempted murder charges, while Essence Galloway, a 26-year-old from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, is wanted on accessory after the fact charges. 

All four suspects are considered armed and dangerous, Sheriff Tim Soignet said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any of the suspects named is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 876-2500.

