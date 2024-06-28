Tenants report maintenance issues at apartment complex, management responds

BATON ROUGE - Some tenants living at the Concord Condominiums say they're having trouble getting their maintenance requests addressed. It's the same property that's had a history of poor money management. Last year the office manager was fired over poor record keeping.

Five tenants have reached out to 2 On Your Side with concerns. Their problems range from a collapsed ceiling to appliances that don't work and bug infestations.

One tenant says she's experiencing "extreme issues" in regard to maintenance requests and other property issues.

Earlier this month, the ceiling in Tonya James' condominium fell on top of her sleeping daughter and granddaughter. Her granddaughter, who is a year and a half, was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Three weeks later, the situation in James' unit has not been cleaned up or patched. There's an open hole in the ceiling and insulation scattered around the room. Fallen Sheetrock is leaning against a bed with protruding nails.

"It's just ridiculous," she said.

James has been instructed to move to another unit on the property. It's an apartment she says is dirty and covered in bugs. James says she has requested help moving her belongings across the property but has not been given help.

"It's got roaches over there," she said.

Other tenants report a bedbug infestation, water leaking from the ceiling, appliances like stove tops that haven't worked for months, aging air conditioning systems that don't cool properly, and sewer issues. Tenants say they report the issues to maintenance and are marked canceled or completed when many of them have not been addressed.

There are more than 100 units on this Baton Rouge property. The property also has an HOA. Servio Capital Management oversees 44 of the units. After speaking with the company on Thursday, some of the issues are known to the company while others are not. A detailed list was provided to the company, which plans to take a closer look at the concerns.

In James' case, Servio was unaware that she had not moved and required assistance. They were unaware of the bug issue in the new unit she was offered. Servio says it plans to pay for the medical bills for her granddaughter.