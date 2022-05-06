86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ten-foot alligator blocks Interstate in north Louisiana

1 hour 9 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, May 06 2022 May 6, 2022 May 06, 2022 12:33 PM May 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DESOTO PARISH - The southbound lanes of I-49 were blocked Friday morning due to an alligator that had chosen an unfortunate place to sunbathe. 

Trending News

The roadway wasn't blocked for very long. Deputies with the Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office were able to safely move the gator off the roadway without injuries to officer or reptile.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days