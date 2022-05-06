86°
Ten-foot alligator blocks Interstate in north Louisiana
DESOTO PARISH - The southbound lanes of I-49 were blocked Friday morning due to an alligator that had chosen an unfortunate place to sunbathe.
The roadway wasn't blocked for very long. Deputies with the Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office were able to safely move the gator off the roadway without injuries to officer or reptile.
