Teens arrested on hate crime charges for allegedly stealing, burning Louisiana woman's LGBTQ+ pride flag
MANDEVILLE — Three teens were arrested on hate crime charges after they allegedly stole and burned a Mandeville-woman's LGBTQ+ pride flag while making derogatory remarks, St. Tammany Parish deputies said Tuesday.
Two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old allegedly stole a woman's pride flag and burned it in the middle of the road at the intersection of Soult and Preval drives on May 26.
Deputies said they eventually caught the trio after receiving a video of the teens burning the flag while spouting hate speech. As a result of the video, deputies arrested the three on theft, simple damage to property and hate crime charges. The teens were released to their guardians on a custodial agreement to appear in court, deputies said.
