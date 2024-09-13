74°
Police investigate fatal shooting of Baton Rouge man on Brady Street
BATON ROUGE — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Brady Street near North Acadian Thruway.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Johnny Ray Green, 44, was shot multiple times at 1:46 p.m. in the 3500 block of Brady Street as he arrived at his home. He was found dead at the scene.
There is currently no information on possible suspects or motives.
