74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigate fatal shooting of Baton Rouge man on Brady Street

1 hour 39 minutes 1 second ago Friday, September 13 2024 Sep 13, 2024 September 13, 2024 8:34 PM September 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE — A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Brady Street near North Acadian Thruway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Johnny Ray Green, 44, was shot multiple times at 1:46 p.m. in the 3500 block of Brady Street as he arrived at his home. He was found dead at the scene.

Trending News

There is currently no information on possible suspects or motives.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days