Teenager shows off timeless car at West Baton Rouge Parish's 18th annual antique car show

PORT ALLEN — Car lovers of all ages gathered to showcase their prized vehicles Sunday afternoon at the 18th Annual Oldies but Goodies Fest.

Mason Millet, 17, showed off his 1965 Ford Mustang. He said his grandfather gave him the car as a graduation gift.

"My personal opinion when you're in this car the feeling of it, you can't get it in a hellcat, you can't get it in none of those new cars in my opinion," Millet said.

The West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitor's Bureau said about 1,000 people come out to the event to see the timeless cars. Millet's Mustang was one of the 90 cars entered into the car show and he was the youngest participant.

"I wonder how it feels when all these older people see a 17-year-old having a car like this. How you think that makes them feel? Pretty cool to see someone keeping their generation going you know," Millet said.

The organization's board chairman Gary Hubble said the festival is much more than just flashy cars.

"When you're dealing with owners of vintage vehicles it's like a brotherhood and everybody just congregates and they just love the atmosphere," Hubble said.

Millet said he advises young teens to not let the ride of an antique car pass you by.

"Any opportunity you can ride in an old one, take it," Millet said.