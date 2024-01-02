45°
Teenager killed after New Year's Eve shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A 19-year-old died from his injuries after a reported shooting that happened on New Year's Eve.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a hospital shortly before midnight on Sunday after the teenager showed up with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The teenager later died from his injuries.
There was no further information about a suspect or a motive.
