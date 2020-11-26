66°
Latest Weather Blog
Teenager injured in shooting near Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one minor to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Pawnee Street located next to Interstate 110 near Plank Road in regards to a shooting.
The minor received non-life-threatening wounds, says police.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
This is the second reported shooting on Thanksgiving Day. The first happened in the 5400 block of Ritterman Ave. around noon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Restaurants stay busy as families choose the to-go route for Thanksgiving meal
-
Family grateful for baby's miraculous recovery after mother died from Covid19
-
Firefighters demonstrate dangers of deep-frying a turkey for Thanksgiving feast
-
La. stops, delays some unemployment payouts amid wave of fraud
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...
Sports Video
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...
-
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with...
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...