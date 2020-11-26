65°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities respond to a reported shooting Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported shooting Thursday afternoon in Baton Rouge.
The shooting occurred around noon in the 5400 block of Ritterman Ave.
Police say one man was shot, though his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
This is an ongoing investigation.
