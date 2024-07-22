Latest Weather Blog
Teenager arrested after impaired driving leads to crash that killed two, injured others
FOURCHON - A teenager was arrested early Sunday morning after he was reportedly driving while intoxicated, leading to a crash that killed two more teens and injured others.
Louisiana State Police responded to the crash on Highway 3090 around 1 a.m. Sunday. An investigation found that Axel Flores-Cordova, 18, was driving south on the highway. Rylan Ocale, 18, was driving north on the highway at the same time.
Flores-Cordova reportedly crossed the center line into the path of Ocale's vehicle, but tried to steer right to correct himself; Ocale tried to steer left to avoid a collision, and the vehicle struck each other head-on.
Oncale sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital where he later died. The front passenger in his vehicle, 18-year-old Taliyah Crochet, also died at the scene. Two other teenagers in the back passenger seats were also injured.
A breath test troopers performed on Flores-Cordova found his BAC was nearly seven times over the underage legal limit.
Flores-Cordova was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring, DWI, open container, and other various driving charges.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police searching for man accused of domestic violence
-
Gonzales VFW Post holds second annual fundraiser for veterans and first responders
-
Central Police officer among people struck by vehicle Saturday night
-
One dead in crash along Poydras Bayou Road in West Baton Rouge...
-
Residents, political analyst weigh in on President Biden's election dropout