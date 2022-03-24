Teen suspect in fatal carjacking has at least 7 prior arrests on over 25 charges

NEW ORLEANS - One of the four teens involved in the fatal carjacking of a 73-year-old woman Monday has an extensive criminal record of at least seven prior arrests on more than 25 charges.

WWL-TV reports John Honore, 17, and three other suspects appeared in juvenile court Wednesday after allegedly stealing 73-year-old Linda Frickey's vehicle Monday afternoon, dragging her behind the vehicle and killing her.

But this hearing was not the first time Honore stepped foot in that court over the last several years.

Honore stuck out amongst his co-defendants — three teenaged females — with numerous charges dating back to his first arrest for criminal damage to a property at age 12.

Honore's prior charges include armed robbery, possession of a firearm, auto theft, flight from an officer, and 18 counts of vehicle burglary in one case alone, WWL-TV reports.

The juvenile was also charged with aggravated burglary after the violent home invasion of a relative in May 2020, and his trial was transferred to an adult court.

The case was reportedly dismissed in March 2021 at the request of the relative. While the case was still pending, though, Honore was arrested at least five times while he was supposed to be under house arrest awaiting trial.

WWL-TV reports that these five cases include the 18 car burglaries in October 2020, an armed robbery and gun charge in December 2020, and possession of a stolen car in October 2021.

The outcome of Honore's juvenile cases are not available because of the court's privacy laws to protect young offenders. However, if Honore is brought to adult court on the second-degree murder charge in Frickey's death, he could face life in prison.