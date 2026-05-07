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Teen suspect had ankle monitor for prior arrest before shooting of Northeast High student, records say

2 hours 24 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 1:17 PM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager as he was getting off the bus was arrested a week prior, released on bond and was on house arrest with an ankle monitor, court records show. 

Xavier Williams, alongside cousins Kriston Williams and Cameron Williams, was arrested following a Tuesday afternoon shooting along Cooper Drive that injured a Northeast High School student getting a school bus. Williams was booked on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charges.

About a week prior, on April 29, Williams was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on aggravated assault of a dating partner. According to arrest records, he tried to hit his girlfriend at his uncle's house in Baker. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded to the house in response to shots being fired during the evening of April 23. 

On May 1, Williams bonded out of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

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On Tuesday, he was arrested again in connection with the shooting of the high schooler. 

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