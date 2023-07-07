91°
Teen in critical condition after large tree falls in Jackson Square
NEW ORLEANS - A teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a tree fell on them in Jackson Square on Friday.
According to WWL-TV, it is unclear what caused the tree to fall or the extent of the victim's injuries.
Social media users said a large part of the tree broke off and fell onto people who were in the Square, and bystanders apparently pulled people who were trapped, but at least one person remained under the tree.
The city confirmed that routine maintenance is performed on trees in city parks. However, the extent of the work was not clarified and whether any maintenance took place recently in Jackson Square is unknown.
