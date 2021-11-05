Teen implicated in BR woman's murder skipped out on court date, still missing 8 months later

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge teen implicated in the 2019 murder of Angela Haymon has been missing since March.

Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit, Jerome Cade skipped out on a court date which caused a warrant for his arrest to be issued. That warrant is still active, and his whereabouts for the past eight months are unknown.

Investigators said Cade was with his brother, Xavier, the night Angela Haymon was killed in her Woodlawn Acres home off Antioch Road. It happened on New Years Eve 2019. Xavier is accused of pulling the trigger and is being tried in adult court. His brother Jerome was with him and was originally charged as a principal to murder and a principal to armed robbery. Jerome's case was never moved to adult court.

Sources said when Jerome went before a juvenile judge, his charges were reduced to attempted burglary, a non-violent offense. He was placed on probation. When he didn't show up for a court check-in in March, the Bridge City Center for Youth issued an arrest warrant for him that was filed in the NCIC database.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit asked Friday about his whereabouts and who is looking for him. No one seems to be able to answer those questions. Adding another layer of complexity to this case, Jerome Cade's charges remain in juvenile court and are considered non-violent, so no one can talk about them.

"The one thing that we are most concerned about is finding the brother," said Angela Haymon's daughter, Becky Everton. "Making sure that they are both held responsible for this."

Over the past year, Jerome's brother Xavier has proven time and time again that he can't follow rules. He was released from juvenile detention on an ankle monitor for the murder charge. While he was out, he was arrested again, accused of trying to buy a gun with counterfeit money. He lost his privileges and was sent back to juvenile detention. Last month, Xavier and four other juveniles escaped the juvenile detention facility after beating three guards and locking one in a cell.

With so much going on, Haymon's family believes our laws appear to be protecting the suspects.

"It's absolutely frustrating," Everton said. "We feel powerless living so far away, but it's also like reliving it again. It's like ripping the scab off the wound. It's not just simple things that are going on. This is a big deal."

The Office of Juvenile Justice told WBRZ it can not confirm any juveniles in their custody or supervision. The agency said the Bridge City Youth Center handles all of their arrest warrants if a juvenile is on probation and commits another crime or escapes. Sources tell us they are unsure if Jerome is still in Louisiana.