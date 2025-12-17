61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire destroys home in Galvez, three dogs dead

1 hour 38 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, December 17 2025 Dec 17, 2025 December 17, 2025 7:04 PM December 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GALVEZ - The St. Amant Fire Department is currently working a large fire on Tom Williams Road across from La 931.

Family members tell WBRZ that no one was in the home at the time of the fire. The Galvez Fire Department is the primary agency working the fire.

Joshua Atkinson with the Galvez Fire Department and James LeBlanc with the St. Amant Fire Department spoke with WBRZ, saying they received the call around 5:19 p.m.

There are currently no injuries to any residents or firefighters, but three dogs died as a result of the fire. It is not currently known how the fire began.

Trending News

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is expected to assist with the investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days