Teen found shot inside his Plaquemine home; 14-year-old arrested in killing

PLAQUEMINE - A teenager was found lying on a couch inside his home with a gunshot wound, and a 14-year-old is in custody for his killing.

The Plaquemine Police Department said the 17-year-old victim was found shot inside his home in the Kingston Place subdivision early Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital where he died later that morning.

One of the boy's parents told police they thought they heard a gunshot overnight but weren't sure at the time. The victim's father reportedly left for work around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and thought the teen was sleeping on the couch.

The teenage suspect was arrested and taken to a juvenile facility in Alabama due to local facilities being at capacity.