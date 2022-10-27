Teen found guilty of murder in 2021 killing at West Baton Rouge bar

PORT ALLEN - A teenager charged with killing a beloved baseball coach outside a West Baton Rouge bar was found guilty of murder in the 2021 shooting Thursday.

A jury found Ronald Campbell, who was 17 at the time of the shooting last year, guilty of second-degree murder. It was Campbell's second trial since August, when a judge declared a mistrial because a jury could not come to a unanimous decision at the time.

Trey Allen, a 21-year-old youth baseball coach, was killed in the shooting after he reportedly tried to intervene in a fight outside the bar.

“This is another case in which gun violence ended a life and cost a young person his life, and has sadly impacted many families,” District Attorney Tony Clayton said. “We will not tolerate it. We will prosecute these cases with the full extent of the law. I am telling the young people – put the guns down. You will be arrested, you will be prosecuted fully, and you will go to jail.”

Campbell is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 21. His charge carries a mandatory life sentence.