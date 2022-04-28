Teen carjacking suspects will be tried as adults for elderly woman's murder

NEW ORLEANS - Four teenager suspects of dragging a 73-year-old woman to death during a brazen New Orleans-area carjacking will go to trial as adults.

WWL-TV reports John Honore, 17, and three teenage girls will be tried for second-degree murder in the death of Linda Frickey. The other suspects are 15-year-old Lenyra Theophile, 15-year-old Mar'Qel Curtis and 16-year-old Briniyah Bake.

Police said the teenagers pulled Frickey from her vehicle during the March 21 attack and drove off while her arm was stuck in the car.

According to Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, Frickey's arm detached from her body as she was pulled behind the stolen vehicle.

"Our juvenile court system was not designed for this," New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams said. "Four or five years for these criminal actions is not enough."

Records showed that Honore had an extensive criminal record at just 17 years old and was arrested in another carjacking where prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges.