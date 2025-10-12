Teams compete in second annual Caleb Easterling Memorial Tournament

BATON ROUGE - Teams competed on Saturday in the second annual Caleb Easterling Memorial Scholarship baseball tournament.

The tournament honors Caleb Easterling, an avid baseball player, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2023.

"It makes me happy because I can remember him at this age playing and the love that he had and [he] thrived so much in baseball," said Becky Easterling.

Money raised from the event will go to the Caleb Easterling Memorial Scholarship Fund. His family hopes the tournament encourages other young athletes to play like Caleb.