75°
Latest Weather Blog
Teams compete in second annual Caleb Easterling Memorial Tournament
BATON ROUGE - Teams competed on Saturday in the second annual Caleb Easterling Memorial Scholarship baseball tournament.
The tournament honors Caleb Easterling, an avid baseball player, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2023.
"It makes me happy because I can remember him at this age playing and the love that he had and [he] thrived so much in baseball," said Becky Easterling.
Trending News
Money raised from the event will go to the Caleb Easterling Memorial Scholarship Fund. His family hopes the tournament encourages other young athletes to play like Caleb.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Independent tester warns that toxic chemicals are still showing up after Smitty's...
-
Teams compete in second annual Caleb Easterling Memorial Tournament
-
Tigers earn win over Gamecocks
-
Habitat for Humanity's Women Build constructs home for Baton Rouge grandmother
-
Gonzales residents enjoy fall festivities with senior citizens