75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teams compete in second annual Caleb Easterling Memorial Tournament

1 hour 5 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, October 12 2025 Oct 12, 2025 October 12, 2025 9:24 AM October 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Teams competed on Saturday in the second annual Caleb Easterling Memorial Scholarship baseball tournament. 

The tournament honors Caleb Easterling, an avid baseball player, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2023.

"It makes me happy because I can remember him at this age playing and the love that he had and [he] thrived so much in baseball," said Becky Easterling.

Trending News

Money raised from the event will go to the Caleb Easterling Memorial Scholarship Fund. His family hopes the tournament encourages other young athletes to play like Caleb. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days