TEAM2TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound lanes at Dalrymple back open

Sunday, June 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shutdown for an hour Sunday after a car caught on fire. 

The fire started around 5 p.m. and the area was completely clear just before 6. 

No information about injuries was released. 

