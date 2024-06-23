85°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM2TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound lanes at Dalrymple back open
BATON ROUGE - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shutdown for an hour Sunday after a car caught on fire.
The fire started around 5 p.m. and the area was completely clear just before 6.
Trending News
No information about injuries was released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine Fire Department working mobile home and structure fire on JR Drive
-
Sheriff emphasizes the importance of appropriate safety equipment after ATV crash kills...
-
TEAM2TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound lanes shutdown at Dalrymple for vehicle fire
-
Former LSU Tiger Sha'Carri Richardson sprints onto US Olympic team after winning...
-
Metro Council members to announce lawsuit over new district map Wednesday