51°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. The second ferry is shut down due to mechanical problems.
6a: Accident in Baker on Plank Rd at Kent Drive; CLEARED
Trending News
7:30a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Jones Creek on Sherwood Forest Blvd SB at Parkmount Boulevard
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Amant man federally indicted for production, possession of child pornography
-
2une In Previews: Councilman Anthony Kenney hosting Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
-
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office receives body armor for dogs
-
2une In Previews: Local NFL Flag Football players getting ready for 2026...
-
Deputies investigating series of vehicle burglaries in Pointe Coupee subdivision