63°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
4:30a: Road construction. Roadway reduced to one lane in LSU on I 10 EB between Washington St. & Dalrymple Dr.
5:50a: Accident on ramp Northbound from I-110 Northbound to Hiawatha St. Ramp Blocked.; CLEARED
6:20a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED
Trending News
6:50a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at 10/12 Split
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to...
-
Construction near LSU exits causes major delays during Wednesday morning commute on...
-
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, LSU launch hands-on culinary medicine...
-
Baldwin Police asking teens to stop vandalizing cars and homes ahead of...
-
West Baton Rouge deputies searching for man who stole from Walmart by...
Sports Video
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...