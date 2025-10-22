TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, October 22 2025
By: Abigail Whitam

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

4:30a: Road construction. Roadway reduced to one lane in LSU on I 10 EB between Washington St. & Dalrymple Dr.

5:50a: Accident on ramp Northbound from I-110 Northbound to Hiawatha St. Ramp Blocked.; CLEARED

6:20a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Oneal Ln/Hwy 3245/Exit 7; CLEARED

6:50a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at 10/12 Split

