92°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash on I-12 near Essen Lane exit closes three lanes
BATON ROUGE - A wreck along Interstate 12 eastbound shortly before the Essen Lane exit has closed three lanes of traffic.
DOTD traffic cams showed at least one wrecked vehicle surrounded by ambulances, fire trucks and Baton Rouge Police cars.
Trending News
Traffic is backed up to the I-10/I-12 split.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana DOTD repairs three bridges across the state to extend road life
-
"Remain vigilant at all times," boaters urge caution after Amite River triple...
-
Amid ongoing corruption probe, state agents arrest man accused of defrauding EBR...
-
Man arrested for kidnapping is now person of interest in disappearances of...
-
MONDAY HEALTH REPORT: Sun, movement, and fresh food are some of the...