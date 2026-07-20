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Group of Louisiana pediatric burn victims heading to Mississippi for Baton Rouge General-run camp
BATON ROUGE — A group of 50 pediatric burn survivors from across Louisiana is heading to Baton Rouge General's Camp Catahoula in Mississippi.
The camp, staffed by volunteers from Baton Rouge General, provides burn survivors the chance to share their experiences with other survivors who have faced the same trauma.
"Campers will enjoy an action-packed week, including a ropes course, archery, karaoke and a glow party, cooking competitions and team relay games. They'll also have the chance to do arts and crafts, and join in various small groups to share their stories," organizers added.
Camp Catahoula is held in Lawrence, Mississippi, and runs from July 25 through July 31.
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