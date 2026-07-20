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Police asking for public's help in finding missing Hammond woman
HAMMOND - Police in Hammond are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who has not been seen in nearly a month.
The Hammond Police Department said 40-year-old Jennifer Anita Matherne was last seen in Amite the night of June 29. Family members filed a missing persons complaint on Monday.
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Matherne has strawberry blonde hair, is 5'4" and drives a 2005 gold Honda Odyssey. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call (985) 277-5701.
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