Man arrested for kidnapping is now person of interest in disappearances of two women

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A man who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman from another state is now a person of interest in the disappearances of two other women, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Thomas Morris, 43, was booked on charges of second-degree kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Deputies said they received a call on Sunday evening that Morris was allegedly holding a woman against her will. Morris was taken into custody and the woman was brought to a safe location.

After Morris' arrest, Sheriff Brian Spillman said he is now a person of interest in the disappearance of both Stephanie Hevia and Madison Allen.

WBRZ has previously spoken with Allen's mother, who said the last time she heard from her daughter was in late 2023. Allen, a mom of three, was 32 when she went missing. Since then, her family has put up signs, made multiple social media posts and offered rewards for information about where the young mother from Zachary is.

Deputies ask anyone with information related to the case to call the sheriff's office at 225-784-3136.