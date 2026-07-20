Entergy gives $5,000 to Livingston Parish litter and environmental programs

LIVINGSTON — Entergy has donated $5,000 to Livingston Parish to support litter prevention, environmental education and community beautification efforts.

Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte and the Livingston Parish Litter Abatement Department announced the contribution Monday, saying it will help expand educational outreach programs, support children's environmental summer camps and strengthen litter prevention efforts across the parish.

"This generous donation will have a lasting impact by helping us educate future generations, promote community pride and support programs that keep Livingston Parish clean and beautiful," Delatte said.

The Litter Abatement Department said the funding will help equip young residents with the knowledge and values needed to become responsible environmental stewards.

The department also said Entergy's investment strengthens public awareness about litter prevention, recycling and beautification across the parish.