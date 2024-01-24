TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday daily commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

9:55 a.m.: Center lane blocked on I-10 westbound at Siegen Lane due to a car that appears to have spun out and is now facing the wrong direction. Use caution in the area.

-

9:47 a.m.: Flash flooding at Engineering Lane at South Stadium Road on LSU campus. LSUPD is shutting down the area.

-

8:00 a.m.: Dreary weather making all drive times slow down in the capital area. Expect a longer commute.

-

5:47 a.m.: All lanes are now clear on I-110 NB at Chippewa Street.